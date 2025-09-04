Afghan Women And Girls 'Bear The Brunt' Of Earthquake Amid Taliban Restrictions

A massive earthquake this week that killed more than 1,400 people in Afghanistan has left women, already struggling under the strict rules of the Taliban-led government, vulnerable because of a lack of support.

The 6.0 magnitude quake has devastated the eastern part of the country near the border with Pakistan, injuring thousands in a remote area difficult for rescue workers and care givers to reach.

Experts warn that women and girls will be among those most affected by the disaster and "bear the brunt" of it as they face cultural and legislated impediments to accessing hospital care and other restrictions on support.