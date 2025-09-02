Earthquake Struck Afghanistan: Thousands Homeless as Death Toll Rises

Key Points:
A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck Afghanistan on 31 August 2025
The earthquake killed more than 1,100 people and left over 3,200 injured.
The UN coordinator said that the number of casualties is expected to rise further.
More than 1,100 people were killed and over 3,200 injured when a magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck Afghanistan, according to figures provided by the Taliban government. The earthquake hit towns late on 31 August, 2025 and devastated villages in Kunar and Nangarhar provinces. The incident left thousands homeless. A state of emergency was declared in the country as rescue operations were hindered by flash floods, mountainous terrain, and limited resources. Officials warned that the death toll was expected to rise further as many remained trapped under rubble.
The quake struck at 11:47 pm local time (19:47 GMT) on 31 August 2025, Sunday. It had a shallow depth of 8 km (5 miles), making it particularly destructive. According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the epicentre of the initial earthquake was located 27 km northeast of Jalalabad near Kunar province. Several aftershocks, including one of magnitude 4.5, shook the region in the following hours.
Entire villages were flattened in the poverty-stricken mountainous terrain where most homes are made of mud. “It felt as if the entire mountain was collapsing on us,” Hameed Jan, a resident of Piran village in Kunar, said to The Guardian. He lost his wife, two sons, and two brothers after his house collapsed. “Our village has been completely devastated and residential areas wiped out.”
Local residents described scenes of horror. “Children are under the rubble. The elderly are under the rubble. Young people are under the rubble,” said one villager in Nurgal district to AP. He pleaded, “We need help here,” and added, “There is no one who can come and remove dead bodies from under the rubble.”
Graveyards in Kunar were overwhelmed. Abdul Rahim, a cleric, said to The Guardian: “Everywhere people are crying and embracing one another following a mass funeral. The death toll is so high that graveyards are overflowing, and local people are busy digging graves in advance as bodies arrive every half hour.”
The Taliban dispatched helicopters and doctors, but officials acknowledged major difficulties in reaching affected areas. Provincial disaster management head Ehsanullah Ehsan said to Reuters that rescue efforts continued in four villages of Kunar but many remote areas remained inaccessible. “We cannot accurately predict how many bodies might still be trapped under the rubble. Our effort is to complete these operations as soon as possible and to begin distributing aid.”
Some residents criticized the Taliban government’s rescue efforts. International organizations expressed concern. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said his team was mobilized and would spare no effort to assist those in need. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies called for immediate support for search and rescue, emergency healthcare, food, clean water, and restoring road access.
Iran offered humanitarian assistance and announced readiness to send relief. Iran’s foreign minister said Tehran was “ready to send relief, medical and humanitarian aid.” Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on X: “Our hearts go out to the victims and their families. We are ready to extend all possible support.”
Indian leaders also expressed solidarity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X: “Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to the earthquake in Afghanistan. India stands ready to provide all possible humanitarian aid and relief.” External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also added that India would extend assistance in this hour of need.
The earthquake compounded Afghanistan’s existing humanitarian crisis. Since the Taliban takeover in 2021, most international aid has dried up, and restrictions on NGOs, especially bans on women’s employment, have made relief operations more difficult. Filippo Grandi, U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, warned that the quake “adds death and destruction to other challenges including drought and the forced return of millions of Afghans from neighbouring countries.”
Geologists said Afghanistan’s seismic vulnerability worsens the impact of disasters. The country lies on the collision zone of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, making it prone to frequent quakes. “The ongoing convergence of these plates generates significant crustal stress, causing numerous faults,” Zakeria Shnizai said to Al Jazeera, an earthquake geologist affiliated with Oxford University.
In Kunar, survivors continued to dig through rubble with bare hands. Officials said more than 12,000 people may be affected, with thousands of homes damaged or destroyed. Helicopters have airlifted hundreds of injured to Nangarhar Regional Hospital, while doctors and medicine have been sent to overwhelmed clinics in Kunar. The UN coordinator in Afghanistan warned that the number of casualties from the earthquake is expected to rise further.[Rh/VP]
