Earthquake Struck Afghanistan: Thousands Homeless as Death Toll Rises

More than 1,100 people were killed and over 3,200 injured when a magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck Afghanistan, according to figures provided by the Taliban government. The earthquake hit towns late on 31 August, 2025 and devastated villages in Kunar and Nangarhar provinces. The incident left thousands homeless. A state of emergency was declared in the country as rescue operations were hindered by flash floods, mountainous terrain, and limited resources. Officials warned that the death toll was expected to rise further as many remained trapped under rubble.

The quake struck at 11:47 pm local time (19:47 GMT) on 31 August 2025, Sunday. It had a shallow depth of 8 km (5 miles), making it particularly destructive. According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the epicentre of the initial earthquake was located 27 km northeast of Jalalabad near Kunar province. Several aftershocks, including one of magnitude 4.5, shook the region in the following hours.

Entire villages were flattened in the poverty-stricken mountainous terrain where most homes are made of mud. “It felt as if the entire mountain was collapsing on us,” Hameed Jan, a resident of Piran village in Kunar, said to The Guardian. He lost his wife, two sons, and two brothers after his house collapsed. “Our village has been completely devastated and residential areas wiped out.”