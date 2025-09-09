Air India, IndiGo cancel Kathmandu flights as tensions rise in Nepal

New Delhi, Sep 9: Air India and IndiGo on Tuesday cancelled their flights between Delhi and Kathmandu as the neighbouring country plunged deeper into chaos after intense pressure from Gen-Z protests that resulted in the death of 19 people.

Air India said in a statement that in view of the current situation prevailing in Kathmandu, "the following flights AI2231/2232, AI2219/2220, AI217/218 and AI211/212 operating on the Delhi-Kathmandu-Delhi route have been cancelled today".

"We are closely monitoring the situation and will share further updates. At Air India, the safety of our passengers and crew remains top priority," said an Air India spokesperson.

IndiGo said that in view of the prevailing situation in Kathmandu, the airport has been closed for operations.

"Consequently, all flights to and from Kathmandu stand suspended as of now. If your travel is impacted, you may conveniently opt for an alternate flight or claim a refund by visiting our website," said the low-cost airline in a statement posted on X.

"We are closely monitoring the developments and coordinating with local authorities to resume operations at the earliest. Customers are advised to keep checking our official channels for the latest advisories and updates. We look forward to the restoration of normal operations and sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding," IndiGo added.