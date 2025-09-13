Unrest in neighbourhood: Experts urge caution and vigil to maintain peace, stability

New Delhi, Sep 13: Since Monday, when protesting ‘Gen Z’ took to the streets, and violence broke out in Nepal -- leading to the resignation of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli -- New Delhi has been watching wearily.

“We witnessed unrest in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal -- all three in our neighbourhood -- leading to a regime change,” pointed out Kulbir Krishan, former member of India’s National Security Advisory Board.

“In the case of Sri Lanka and Nepal, it appears to be spontaneous. In Sri Lanka, the anger was against Gotabaya Rajapaksa (the country’s eighth President, who stepped down on July 22 during the protests) and his family. While the other two were results of accumulated anger against corruption, nepotism, and misrule,” he said.

“But the Bangladesh incident seems somewhat different as it was an elected government, but the last election was always being called into question for credibility. Also, there was definitely a foreign hand involved in the incident there,” stressed Krishan.

“While in Sri Lanka it (external interference) doesn't seem to be there, and in Nepal, it’s too early to say whether there is a foreign hand or not,” he added.

Stressing on maintaining caution and vigilance, Samir Kumar Mitra, former DIG, BSF, observed, “I’ll say it’s a critical moment, and we hope the situation doesn’t aggravate.”

At the same time, “we should be prepared for any kind of eventualities and situation, but without escalating the situation,” he added.

India shares over 1,750 km of an open border with Nepal. Though security has been shored up, uncertainty persists.

Now the Himalayan country has appointed an interim Prime Minister as it tries to come out of an uncertain period, pick up the pieces, and hold elections in the near future.