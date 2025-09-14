North Koreans have grown more repressed, fearful in the past decade, U.N. report says

North Korea is the most restrictive country in the world, with the government tightening control over its citizens, intensifying surveillance and unleashing torrents of propaganda, according to a sweeping United Nations report released on Friday.

The 14-page report, published by the U.N.’s Human Rights Office, covers developments in the country since 2014 and draws detail from interviews with more than 300 witnesses and victims who had left the country.

Interviewees said that government control had seeped into “all parts of life,” the report said.

“To block the people’s eyes and ears, they strengthened the crackdowns. It was a form of control aimed at eliminating even the smallest signs of dissatisfaction or complaint,” one escapee said, according to the report.