Analysis: Kim Jong Un’s daughter steps into ‘successor spotlight’

Many expected Kim Ju Ae to appear at Beijing’s iconic sites, similar to how Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko’s son, Nikolai, appeared at China’s Tiananmen military parade 10 years ago.

But that didn’t happen.

During Kim Jong-un’s 54-hour stay, Kim Ju Ae was never seen at official events.

According to the South Korean spy agency, she mainly stayed at the North Korean embassy, avoiding public exposure.

Still, the agency believes Kim Ju Ae is a likely future leader.

Her visit to China is seen as part of signaling her succession, and she is thought to have gained enough “revolutionary reputation” to strengthen her position.

At just 12 years old, her official succession role may still be seven to eight years away.