Trump claims US military again strikes alleged Venezuelan drug boat, killing three

Washington, Sep 16: US President Donald Trump said that the US military launched the second strike in two weeks targeting an alleged drug boat from Venezuela, killing three men aboard the vessel in international waters.

"This morning, on my Orders, US Military Forces conducted a SECOND Kinetic Strike against positively identified, extraordinarily violent drug trafficking cartels and narcoterrorists in the SOUTHCOM area of responsibility," Trump wrote on social media.

"These extremely violent drug trafficking cartels POSE A THREAT to US National Security, Foreign Policy, and vital US Interests," he said.

Trump's post also includes a video marked "unclassified," showing that a vessel caught fire in unknown waters.

On September 2, Trump ordered a US military strike in international waters on a vessel allegedly carrying drugs from Venezuela, killing 11 people onboard, whom Trump described as all "positively identified Tren de Aragua (TDA) Narcoterrorists."