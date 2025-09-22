Internet restored in Afghanistan's Kandahar

Kabul, Sep 22: After nearly one week of internet deactivation, authorities have restored internet for some government departments in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province, provincial director for communication Mullah Noorullah Nuri said Monday.

Point-to-point internet has been restored for some government offices, including banks, customs, and the Directorate for National ID Cards, to enable them to run their daily work smoothly, the official said.

Last Wednesday, local media reported that fibre optic services had been suspended in several provinces, including the northern Balkh, Baghlan, Takhar, Kunduz, and the southern Kandahar, on the grounds of checking "immoral activities."

Meanwhile, in another development, the construction of 18 school buildings has been completed and put into use in eastern Afghanistan's Paktia province, providing enhanced educational facilities for local communities, the country's Ministry of Economy announced Monday.