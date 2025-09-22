South Korea: Presidential Office to Unveil Cybersecurity Measures Following Hacking Incidents

Seoul, Sep 22: The presidential Office of National Security said Monday it will come up with "comprehensive" measures to prevent further hacking incidents following a series of security breaches at mobile carriers and a credit card issuer.

The presidential office said it has been in consultations with relevant ministry officials and experts, and plans to announce the measures later this month in response to the hacking incidents at SK Telecom Co., KT Corp. and Lotte Card Co.

"We take the hacking cases at the telecom and financial firms, and the damage suffered by citizens, seriously," the office said, adding it is working with the Ministry of Science and ICT, the National Intelligence Service and other authorities to prepare a coordinated response.

The government is also preparing to launch nationwide inspections of major telecom and platform providers and financial firms, while seeking to strengthen measures to protect users in the event of a security breach, it added.