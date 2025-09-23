Curiosity Overcomes Fear: Afghan Teen Survives Perilous Kabul–Delhi Flight Hidden in Plane’s Landing Gear

The airline staff expected another routine arrival when a Kam Air flight from Kabul landed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday, 21st September 2025. Instead, they were shocked to discover a 13-year-old boy who had made the dangerous journey by hiding in the plane’s landing gear compartment. The boy, from Kunduz in Afghanistan, survived the impossible feat, enduring a freezing and unpressurised journey of more than 90 minutes

The matter was then reported to the airport’s security control room. When questioned in Delhi, the 13-year-old admitted that his decision had been driven by sheer curiosity. He had planned on travelling to Iran by attempting this stunt but ended up on the wrong flight due to confusion. He could not have fully understood the risks of his actions at the tender age of 13. The dangers included lack of oxygen, freezing temperatures and the possibility of falling or being crushed to death. He had no idea what lay ahead, making his journey a blend of innocence, naivety and a restless urge to try something different.