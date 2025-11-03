Women Guards of Kaziranga Brave all Challenges to Protect Wildlife in India

“Our patrols begin at 5 a.m., checking certain areas for animal deaths or signs of poaching,” Dipanjali says. “Later, we walk along the fences armed with 7.62 mm SLRs, and night patrols can continue until 10 p.m.”

KNP Field Director Sonali Ghosh told Global Voices, “The girls are assigned to some of the most vulnerable camps and receive the same training as the men. They also help prevent poaching by working with village women, who are sometimes involved in poaching networks.”

Bidyut Borah explains, “They haven’t faced poachers directly yet, but they use ‘Area Domination,’ controlling the nearby embankments inside KNP to prevent poachers from entering Kaziranga.”

“Patrolling in the jungle with a gun was never a part of my imagination. At first, it felt heavy, and my hands shook while shooting because I was scared of missing my target. But over time, I got the hang of it,” says 27-year-old Rashmi Borah, who became a forest guard soon after starting her married life in Jorhat.

“When I first applied for this job, my family objected, saying it was meant for men, and it was hard to convince them,” says 21-year-old Dipanjali Boraik from Swarnapur Tea Estate in Jorhat district. But her family eventually supported her wholeheartedly.

Farmers’ daughters, Priyanka Bharali, Mitali Boruah, Rashmi Borah, and Dipanjali Boraik, joined as “Van Durgas,” or the “Goddesses of the Forest,” in August 2023 in Kaziranga National Park.

Allure of the forest

“The jungle’s sounds fascinated me, so I made it my mission to face all the challenges of dwelling in a forest for my duty,” says Mitali.

“These girls were trained at the 11th Assam Police Battalion in Dergaon, but they weren’t used to living in the jungle,” says Suniya Pegu, head of the “Van Durgas” in the Eastern Agoratoli range of Kaziranga National Park, expanding between Golaghat and Nagaon districts of Assam. She also said that they were trained in combat, handling emergencies, staying physically fit, using weapons, shooting, and conducting night exercises.

Staying at “King Cobra Camp,” Dipanjali was initially afraid of the snakes around her. “Snakes are everywhere except in winter. During summer and the rainy season, we move very carefully,” she explains. “Our camp is on stilts, but the bathing area is on the ground, where we often see baby snakes curled up.” At first, it scared her, but over time, she got used to it.

“These girls are very courageous; forest life was a completely new experience for them,” says Bidyut Bikash Borah, Range Officer of Agoratoli. He adds, “They were nervous in the beginning, but they adapted quickly and now carry out their duties smoothly.”

Borah explains that, in addition to teaching different conservation methods, “We regularly train them in skills like handling snakes, bird watching, and identifying trees and grasses.”

Leaving her husband and family in Jorhat to work in Kaziranga was not easy. “I chose forest guard as my first preference on the application. It was a tough choice after marriage, but I joined,” Rashmi says.

Appreciating their bravery, KNP Field Director Sonali Ghosh told Global Voices during a phone interview, “Most of these girls come from rural areas, and some are from villages near KNP, so they already have some familiarity with the land. After receiving rigorous training, they became more confident about working in the jungle.”

The camps in KNP use solar panels, and workers must ration energy use to avoid running out. “At night, we hear animals near our rooms but can’t turn on the lights as it might scare them, so we stay quiet,” says Priyanka. We always keep our torches ready for emergencies.”