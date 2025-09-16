Yudh Abhyas 2025: Indian, US soldiers conclude exercise in Alaska

The exercise was conducted from September 1-14 at Fort Wainwright and the Yukon Training Area in Alaska.

The 2025 edition was one of the largest bilateral military exercises for the Indian Army in terms of troops mobilised.

The embassy statement noted that the exercises “allowed soldiers from both armies to adapt their procedures to another and build familiarity under realistic combat conditions.”

“The Exercise saw command post exercises wherein Indian and American officers worked side by side on operational planning, command and control, and coordination across brigade and battalion levels. This was followed by field training in challenging sub-arctic terrain, including drills and maneuvers, specialist training such as sniper and recce, counter IED training and laying of obstacles and demolitions,“ it explained.

The drills also included live-fire activities such as joint firing and mortar live-fire exercises that tested coordination in fire control and communications in a demanding terrain, providing valuable lessons in precision, adaptability and joint targeting.

“Exercise Yudh Abhyas has evolved significantly since its inception in 2002, when it began as a platoon-level exercise focused on peacekeeping. It has steadily grown in scale and complexity, alternating between locations in India and the US,” the embassy statement added.

(IANS/NS)

