Macau Independent News Outlet Announces Closure Following Government Deregistration

The independent media outlet’s reporters were barred from entering the press area of the Legislative Assembly chamber on April 15, 2025, to cover Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai’s policy address. Two days later, two other journalists from All About Macau were detained for 11 hours after attempting to enter the Legislative Council. They were accused of “disruption of the operation of organs of the Macau Special Administrative Region” under Article 304 of the Penal Code. The maximum penalty for the charge is up to three years in prison.

One of the two detained reporters was the president of the Macau Journalists Association (MJA), Ian Sio Tou, according to a statement issued by the press union shortly after.

The MJA said at that time it “deeply regrets” the incident. The Estonia-based Society of European Journalists & Communication Professionals in Asia called it “a serious attack on press freedom.”

In addition to facing legal threats, the media outlet was also denied re-registration, which is a requirement for operating a news outlet in Macau: