Historian Aliya Bolatkhan describes how butter and kurt (a traditional dried cheese snack made from fermented sheep’s milk) are made in southern Kazakhstan. One hundred years ago, this was common practice, but it is now much rarer. In this article, we take you through a valley only accessible on horseback, where villagers preserve this forgotten practice.

The history of sheep’s milk in Kazakhstan

Up until the beginning of the 20th century, sheep’s milk was the base for all dairy products in Kazakhstan. In the late 17th century, horses and sheep dominated herds, while cows and camels accounted for just 1 percent of livestock. Even as late as 1922, an ethnographic survey found that cow’s milk represented only about 10 percent of a Kazakh family’s dairy consumption.

Cows were not seen as a valuable asset by nomadic people, as they required much more care than other animals, complicating long journeys. Plus, sheep’s milk is more nutritious than cow’s milk in terms of calories, fat, and protein.

During the Russian colonization, cows became more commonplace due to closer ties with neighboring countries, resettlement policies, and shifting trade priorities. Gradually, the cow went from being the “worst type of livestock” (maldyn jamany siyr in Kazakh) to a prized possession siyr pul boldly in Kazakh).

In the Soviet era, this shift accelerated as emphasis was placed on industry, factory processing, and standardized raw material. Cow’s milk was more convenient for this system, while sheep were primarily raised for meat and wool. While Kazakhstan became famous for its production of wool and mutton by the 1960s, sheep’s milk, once the backbone of nomadic life, gradually faded into the background and out of people’s lives.

Personal reflections

Last summer, while working on an article about kurt, our team realized we had been oversimplifying our understanding of this product. Kurt is much more than just food; it embodies ideas about nourishment, the body, memory, and land.