This Canal Project Aims to Elevate Cambodia’s Economy, But What Does it Mean for the Mekong?

Expected to finish in 2028, this project is not without its controversies. Aimed at boosting Cambodia’s economy, there have been some environmental and human rights concerns related to the project, especially for the Mekong Delta, a vital part of people’s livelihoods in other neighboring Southeast Asian countries.

What is the Funan Techo Canal?

Initially announced in 2021, the Funan Techo Canal is a major waterway infrastructure that would be 100 meters wide, 5,4 meters deep, and designed to accommodate vessels of up to 3,000 deadweight tons. Once completed, it will strengthen Cambodia’s position as a regional logistics hub and reduce its dependence on Vietnamese ports for trade access.

This project reflects the country’s aspiration to become a major logistics hub in Southeast Asia. It is expected to reduce shipping costs by 70 percent and is projected to earn USD 88 million annually from transportation by 2050. The canal will be a shortcut to international trade that will stimulate more foreign investment and create jobs.

The Cambodian government claimed that 1.6 million people living on both sides of the waterways will benefit from the project. Hailed as a “revolutionary engineering achievement,” this canal is expected to boost the agricultural sectors and enhance flood mitigation and water conservation efforts, especially in the dry season, according to Mey Kaylan, a senior adviser to the Supreme National Economic Council of Cambodia.

“It will open up a new horizon for the development of Cambodia,” said Mey to China Daily.

During the inauguration ceremony, Hun Manet stated that the canal will be built “no matter what the cost” as it brought “national prestige” to the Cambodian people. Yen Samnang, a research fellow at the Phnom Penh-based Asian Vision Institute think tank, shared optimism that this canal will enhance regional connectivity and economic integration.

“The project is truly in line with Cambodia’s values of sustainability, innovation, and global cooperation,” he told the Khmer Times.

Environmental and human rights concerns

While the Cambodian government has insisted the canal is environmentally sustainable, environmentalists are concerned about the future of the Mekong waterway.

The Mekong River is a vital resource for millions who live on the banks of the river, from China to Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, and Vietnam. It is the world’s largest inland fishery, sustaining at least 40 million people and generating over USD 11 billion annually, according to the World Wildlife Fund. Mekong is also the world’s third most biodiverse river, with at least 1,148 fish species, and an important food zone for the world.

Vietnam has raised concerns that the Funan Techo Canal would disrupt the ecosystem balance, especially in the Mekong Delta in southern Vietnam. The canal’s high embankments will prevent silt-laden floodwater from flowing downstream to Vietnam, which could cause drought in Vietnam’s agricultural “rice bowl” and Cambodia’s floodplains, according to Brian Eyler, director of the Washington-based Stimson Center’s Southeast Asia Program.

For Vietnam, this could undermine its agricultural sector, which accounts for 12 percent of its economy. In 2024, Vietnam exported over 9 million tons of rice, generating a value of USD 5.7 billion. This number accounted for 15 percent of global exports, raising global food security concerns, SCMP reported.