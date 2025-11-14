Bihar Election Result LIVE : Counting of Votes to Begin Shortly

Results of the 2025 Bihar Assembly Election are set to be announced on Friday, 14 November 2025. The 243-seat election has been one of the most intense and closely viewed contests in recent years. It saw the highest ever voter turnout in the state’s history, experienced unprecedented female participation, and followed the controversial Special Intensive Revision exercise.

Polling spanned two phases – one on 6 November and the second on 11 November 2025 – with a total turnout of 66.91%. This election has been underscored by meticulous preparation and coverage undertaken by the ECI, such as 100% webcasting across stations, enhanced security deployments in vulnerable districts, and selfie points outside booths.

The election saw 7.4 crore voters choosing between 2,616 candidates. The main contenders this election have been the NDA – led by BJP and JD(U) – and the Mahagathbandhan (MGB) – led by RJD and INC. The newcomer Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), founded by political strategist Prashant Kishor, also made a splashy entry, contesting independently across all seats.

Bihar Election Exit Poll Results

Most exit polls have predicted a sweeping victory for the NDA, putting Nitish Kumar as the top choice for Chief Minister yet again. Following is the Mahagathbandhan (MGB) , which has projected Tejashwi Yadav as its CM face. And trailing is JSP, with no CM candidate and minimum seats expected.

Axis My India, one of the leading pollsters, has predicted a much closer contest, however. It has projected an almost even contest between the NDA and Mahagathbandhan (MGB), with the NDA inching ahead. It has also estimated RJD to be the single biggest party this election, winning 24% of the vote share.

Bihar Election Result Date and Time

Counting of votes will begin at 8:00am, continuing till 6pm. Regular updates will be provided by the election commission throughout the day. The winner of the election will be officially announced once counting is completed. 122 seats are required to form a majority.