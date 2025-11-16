Kinmemai Premium: The Japanese Grain That Turned Everyday Rice Into ₹12,500 Luxury

The daily sustenance for a major part of the world's population, ingrained in people’s culture, is rice, a food that somehow gives an identity. It is the heartbeat of kitchens and communities across India, China, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand and even some parts of Africa and Latin America. Asian countries count rice as a symbol of tradition and comfort. Rice travels across cuisines and borders as it takes the form of Biryani in Hyderabad, Sushi in Tokyo, Nasi Goreng in Indonesia and Paella in Spain.

It is one of the most cherished grains owing to its affordability, adaptability and deep-rooted cultural presence. It is no doubt a common household essential, yet there exists a rare variety that costs as much as a luxury ingredient. The rice grown in Japan, known as Kinmemai Premium, is one of the most expensive rice varieties in the world, costing ₹12,500 per kilogram.