Bangladesh Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam Urges India to Halt Support for Hasina’s Media Outreach

Since fleeing Dhaka on August 5th last year, ousted Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina has been living under the protection of the Indian government, which has now officially allowed her to remain in the country for as long as she wishes. While her exact location and political future remain shrouded in secrecy, intelligence officials familiar with the matter suggest that the 77-year-old leader is residing in a highly secured government bungalow in central New Delhi, near the India Gate–Khan Market area.

From exile, Hasina maintains close communication with senior members of the Awami League (AL), her former party, which was ousted from power last year, both in Bangladesh and abroad. Yet, her return to Dhaka appears increasingly uncertain as she faces a series of charges ranging from corruption and human rights abuses to alleged war crimes in the International Crimes Tribunal-1 (Bangladesh).

Over the past year, Hasina has addressed her supporters through recorded messages and even participated in a live virtual rally in Dhaka. Recently, several Indian media outlets like The Week and The Indian Express published email-based interviews with her, which reportedly irked Bangladesh’s current interim government, which is trying to rebuild and stabilize the country after the July–August 2024 uprising.

Tensions between the two neighbors escalated this week when Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Pawan Badhe to formally convey Dhaka’s serious concern over the Indian government allowing Hasina to interact with the mainstream Indian media outlets.

Against this complex diplomatic backdrop, Abhimanyu Bandyopadhyay of Global Voices spoke with Shafiqul Alam, Press Secretary to Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser, a former bureau chief of Agence France-Presse (AFP), to discuss the evolving relationship between New Delhi and Dhaka, the controversy surrounding Hasina’s asylum in India, and the preparations ahead of Bangladesh’s upcoming national elections.