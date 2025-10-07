An Unsung Hero Li Jiaming (A Human Rights Defender)

Persecution and Torture

The protests in 2008 and 2009, which strongly condemned excessive force, over-policing, and attacks on civilians, rattled China’s top leadership. The CCP’s “Red Terror” policy—“Catch a batch, Imprison a batch, Kill a batch”—led to Mr. Li’s arrest and torture by a special police task force.

Mr. Li suffered a widespread pattern of abuse, including insults, maltreatment, beatings, hunger, sleep deprivation, and being shackled with iron chains (dog chains- hands and feet shackled together by iron chains) for extended periods. This caused him lumbar disc herniation, a condition he endures to this day. The torture aimed to coerce him into implicating other Tibetan and Han individuals involved in the uprising against the Communist dictatorship.

Despite the severe torture, Mr. Li refused to incriminate others. However, top CCP officials, Zhou Yongkang, Secretary of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission, and Meng Jianzhu, Minister of Public Security, intervened directly in Mr. Li’s case. They instructed the judiciary to frame him at all costs. A “black hat”—a Tibetan term for framing someone—was placed on him, and he was publicly humiliated as a “killer”. This political retaliation plunged Mr. Li into the depths of despair, effectively scapegoated and subjected to a state of permanent social death.

Outrage Against Injustice

The persecution of Mr. Li provoked widespread indignation. Many people were shocked and angered by the injustice and defamation directed at a man they admired as a hero of conscience. Legal experts and professors wrote letters to the Chinese authorities expressing their outrage.

At a symposium of law experts at the Beijing Municipal High People’s Court, the President of the China Criminal Law Research Institute and the Dean of the Law School at Beijing Normal University bravely criticised the judicial system. He remarked, “In Mr. Li’s case, the Chinese police have not been held accountable for the torture and forgery of evidence yet. Now that there is no evidence against him—even cameras, mobile phone location, fibre materials, DNA, and all physical evidence prove Mr. Li’s innocence—how can you still want to incriminate him? Do we have ‘Law’ in China?! We do not want to see a judge take the blame for a political case!”



A Rigged Judicial System

The lack of judicial independence in China compounds the tragedy. Judges are required to follow orders from superior leadership, rendering them tools of political manipulation. Despite overwhelming evidence of Mr. Li’s innocence, he was still imprisoned.

Even after his release, the CCP sought to suppress the truth about Mr. Li’s case and its broader State Crimes in Tibet. The CCP’s propaganda machinery disseminated falsehoods and defamation against him, warning him and his family of severe consequences should they expose the truth. Labelled him as an “enemy of the State,” a “security risk,” and a “dangerous anti-communist,” Mr. Li was subjected to discriminatory restrictions and targeted harassment. The hostile environment was deliberately engineered to push him to the brink, making it easier to eliminate him forever.