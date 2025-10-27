How encryption protects journalists and human rights defenders in West Africa

This story by Jean Sovon originally appeared on Global Voices on October 26, 2025.

The speed at which the internet is evolving is making its users increasingly vulnerable. Meanwhile, digital technology, which should help to concentrate and centralize information to prevent losses, offers no guarantee against hacking and theft of personal data by cyber-criminals.

Similarly, mass surveillance orchestrated by authoritarian and dictatorial governments endangers the lives of all those deemed suspicious or threatening to the powers that be, mainly human rights defenders and journalists.

Rights defenders and journalists need to strengthen the protection of their privacy by securing their communications, their sources of information (which are very important for their investigative work), and sensitive data such as research documents, information on human rights violations, etc. Encryption, therefore, appears to be a potential solution for these individuals in the face of sophisticated surveillance tools such as spyware.

Global Voices spoke with Kehinde Adegboyega, Co-Founder and Executive Director at Human Rights Journalists Network Nigeria. The organization's mission is to empower journalists and human rights defenders with ethical practices, digital resilience, and collaborative innovation, ensuring safe, impactful reporting. In this interview, Kehinde, who has worked alongside journalists to ensure their freedom and digital security, explains how encryption protects journalists and human rights defenders.