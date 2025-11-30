Water Pollution in DRC Attributed to Chinese Mining Company

While areas rich in rare minerals may be a blessing for the economies of countries like the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), they can also be a curse for the local populations. They fuel the greed of rebel groups and foreign investors who don’t always respect environmental standards.

On November 4, 2025, a dam belonging to mining company Congo Dongfang Mining (CDM), a subsidiary of Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Ltd, which mines copper and cobalt in the Haut-Katanga Province of the DRC’s second-largest city, Lubumbashi, collapsed. Highly toxic water spilled out from the dam, polluting the environment and rivers alike.

Following the collapse of the dam, ditches running along the streets of the city’s suburbs filled with acidic water, overflowed, and flooded the houses and roads adjacent to the mining company. The floods then reached the “Moïse Katumbi” market, forcing some merchants to cease trading. Movement became virtually impossible. Alain Kozongo, a resident of Kasapa close to the factory, told Global Voices.