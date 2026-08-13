After 30 Years of Cultural Revival, the Siraya Reclaim Their Indigenous Status in Taiwan

Comparing the mountains and the plains Indigenous groups

Under Qing colonial rule (1684–1895), the Indigenous peoples in Taiwanwere divided into two categories: The “raw” or “uncivilized barbarians” (生番), who resided in the mountainous areas and resisted the Qing administration, and the “mature” or “civilized barbarians” (熟番), who resided in the flatland, paid taxes, and submitted to the government. Siraya people were categorized as mature barbarians.

The Qing government forced them to abandon their mother tongue; submit to Manchu rulers by shaving their hair; learn the Chinese language; and adopt Han surnames, rituals, and culture.

During the Japanese colonial period (1895–1945), the Japanese administrators continued dividing the Austronesian Indigenous peoples into two major categories: First, the plains Indigenous or Pingpu (平埔) peoples, who, along with Han settlers, were considered natives; second, the mountain Indigenous or the Takasago peoples, which consisted of nine unique ethnic groups. The Pingpu and Takasago peoples were geographically segregated by a military line built by the Japanese for administrative purposes, with the mountainous regions placed under military control.

After the KMT, the ruling party of the Republic of China, fled to Taiwan from mainland China upon the defeat of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, it adopted Japan’s colonial division, distinguishing Indigenous groups as “mountain compatriots” (山胞) and Pingpu peoples. But only those living in mountainous areas were registered as Indigenous peoples, while Pingpu tribes were treated like ordinary Han.

Under KMT military dictatorship (1949–1987), through education, administrative measures, and public shaming, the Pingpu tribes were forced to assimilate into Han’s culture. On the other hand, the mountain regions were designated as “restricted zones” which required special permits to enter. Thus, the KMT maintained exclusive access to the tribal communities and established patronage relations with Indigenous elites through public appointment and business licenses to sustain their single-party dictatorship with manipulated local elections.

The KMT government began to legally register Aboriginal land in Taiwan as Aboriginal Reserve Land in 1968, which granted the Indigenous tribes user rights and restricted the selling of land to Han Chinese. However, legal loopholes resulted in land seizure by developers, corporations, and local governments. It was only after Taiwan began democratizing in the early 1990s that Indigenous peoples had the space to protest for their rights.

Indigenous rights movements since democratization

Since that democratization, waves of Indigenous rights movements emerged and brought series of substantial policy changes — the derogatory term “mountain compatriots” was replaced with “Indigenous peoples” in 1994, the mandatory Han surname registration system was dropped in 1995, a cabinet-level Council of Indigenous Peoples was established in 1996 to coordinate related affairs, the collective rights of the Indigenous were codified in 1997, and Indigenous peoples’ right to education was codified in 1998.