Friday, July 17, 2020
Assam Floods Affect 48 Lakh People, Media Turns a Blind Eye

The Assam floos death toll has reached 68 as on 16 July

Assam Floods and Media Coverage
Thousands of villages have submerged in the floodwater. (Picture from 2015 floods). Wikimedia Commons

By Muskan Bhatnagar

Heavy rains during Monsoon are common in the Indian State of Assam. Floods have hit Assam once again as these rains cause floods and landslides in the region almost every year. But this year, not only India but the whole world is fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thousands of villages have submerged in the floodwater, taking the death toll to 68, as on 16 July. The flood has affected approximately 48,07,111 people across 30 districts of Assam. 487 relief camps have been set up across 20 districts by the administrations providing shelter to over 1.25 lakh people.

Assam is also home to Kaziranga National Park, a Unesco World Heritage site. The National Park has been submerged in the flood water and has costed the lives of at least 51 wild animals. 102 animals have been officially rescued by the authorities. Some animals like tigers and rhinos, drifted into nearby villages and towns to avoid flooding. This year 90% of Kaziranga National Park is under floodwater.

The most affected districts include Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Chirang, Udalguri, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, among others. Authorities continue to conduct rescue operations in affected areas and various teams of SDRF, NDRF, state police, and locals are helping affected people.

Assam Floods and Media Coverage
An aerial view of flood-affected areas of Assam on July 02, 2012. Wikimedia Commons

Assam is going through a crisis, like every year. And the Indian media seems to be very busy to bring this issue in light, like every year. The same story, every year.

If you turn on your television, you will see news channels reporting what Actor Amitabh Bachchan had for lunch in hospital, you will see them playing videos of Taimur Ali Khan dancing but you will never see them talking about such causes. Especially when it comes to Northeast. Indian News reporters can barge into Sushant Singh Rajput’s ancestral house, minutes after his demise but cannot report such a huge issue, where people are getting displaced and losing lives every day.

Media seems to turn a blind eye to issues related to the Northeastern part of India. Every year, many people lose their lives in Assam floods. This year turns out to be more unfortunate as the world is already busy battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

