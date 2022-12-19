Assam: Woman gets crushed to death by elephant in Golaghat

A woman in Assam's Golaghat district was trampled to death in an attack by a wild elephant on Monday, officials said.

Police said that the incident happened in Adarsh Gaon near the Panbari area in Bokakhat of the district.

The deceased has been identified as Reena Das.

As per locals, the woman went to a nearby paddy field for some work where a wild elephant confronted her. She was seriously injured due to the tusker's attack and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by the villagers, but declared dead there.