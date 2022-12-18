Book recaps the untold stories of freedom struggle in N-E

Divided into seven chapters each dealing with one of the seven states of the northeast, the book brings to the fore hitherto unrecognized battles that freedom-loving tribal communities of the region fought against the heavily-armed, repressive, exploitative British.

It begins with the story of the first revolt led by Gomdhar Konwar two years after the British annexed Assam in 1826, records the execution of Piyoli Phukan and Jiuram Duliya Barua in 1830 and then unfolds, in a chronological manner, a series of incidents of the anti-colonial resistance till 1947.

The Maniram Dewan story and massacre of over 185 Hindustani sepoys in 1857, which had so long remained neglected at the national level, the subcontinent's first peasants' uprising at Phulaguri (1861) against the British, the Patharughat massacre (1894), the role played by women (including attainment of martyrdom by over a dozen of them), the Dhekiajuli massacre (1942), -- all of Assam -- come together in this well-researched book.

Likewise, the amazing manner in which the Khamti, Singpho, Adi, Mishmi, and Wanchoo communities of present-day Arunachal Pradesh, the Khasi, Jaintia, and Garo tribals of present-day Meghalaya, the Angamis of the Naga Hills, the Lushais of present-day Mizoram and the Kuki and Zeliangrongs of Manipur were engaged in bloody battles to protect their respective homelands from British subjugation has been brilliantly described.