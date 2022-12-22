Assam

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says Chinese vaccines are 'weak'

Amid a sudden spike in Covid cases in China and a few other countries, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that in India, people should not fear Covid anymore.
NewsGram Desk

"The COVID vaccines given in China were very weak. India has administered good-quality vaccines. So, we need not be worried."

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Sarma also said that Covid vaccines prepared by other countries besides China were also strong.

He said that in Assam, no positive Covid cases were detected on Wednesday.

"If anything is required, it will be done by the Central government," he said.

According to National Health Mission data, a total of 112 Covid tests were conducted in Assam on Wednesday.

Russia-Ukraine War: Russia will continue to strengthen armed forces says Putin

The Central government issued an advisory on Wednesday in the wake of a sudden rise in Covid cases in China and a few other countries. The people were advised to wear masks and get vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a meeting with experts and senior officials to review the situation in the country. (KB/IANS)

