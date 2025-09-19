Assamese Icon Zubeen Garg Dies at 52 After Scuba Diving Accident in Singapore

Assamese singer, composer, and cultural icon Zubeen Garg has passed away at the age of 52. This tragedy happened after a tragic scuba diving accident in Singapore. The incident occurred while he was in the country to participate in the 4th North East India Festival, where he was scheduled to perform on September 20 and 21.

According to reports, Garg experienced breathing difficulties during the dive and was rescued by Singapore police divers. Despite being rushed to the Singapore General Hospital and admitted to the ICU, doctors could not save him. He was declared dead around 2:30 pm IST. Festival organisers later confirmed that Garg had gone diving with members of the local Assamese community without their prior knowledge.