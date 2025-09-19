Assamese Icon Zubeen Garg Dies at 52 After Scuba Diving Accident in Singapore

Zubeen Garg died at 52 after a scuba diving accident
He visited Singapore for the 4th North East India Festival
PM Modi, CM Sarma, and artists like Papon and Pritam mourned his loss.
Assamese singer, composer, and cultural icon Zubeen Garg has passed away at the age of 52. This tragedy happened after a tragic scuba diving accident in Singapore. The incident occurred while he was in the country to participate in the 4th North East India Festival, where he was scheduled to perform on September 20 and 21.
According to reports, Garg experienced breathing difficulties during the dive and was rescued by Singapore police divers. Despite being rushed to the Singapore General Hospital and admitted to the ICU, doctors could not save him. He was declared dead around 2:30 pm IST. Festival organisers later confirmed that Garg had gone diving with members of the local Assamese community without their prior knowledge.
He had also shared a video on social media inviting fans in Singapore to attend the festival, where he was to perform some of his most popular Hindi, Bengali, and Assamese songs.
The news of Zubeen Garg’s sudden demise has left the music industry and millions of fans in shock. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief on X, calling Garg’s passing “shocking” and remembering him for his “rich contribution to music” and ability to connect with people across generations. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described him as “Assam’s favourite son” and said his voice had an “unmatched ability to energise people.”
Several leaders and celebrities also mourned his loss. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called it a “terrible tragedy” and said Garg’s voice defined a generation. Singer Papon described him as “the voice of a generation” and said he had lost a brother, while composer Pritam called the news “the most terrible and saddest.” Singer Jubin Nautiyal, music composer Pritam, and artist Armaan Malik also shared emotional notes remembering the singer.
About: Zubeen Garg
Born in 1972, Zubeen Garg began singing at the age of three and rose to prominence in Assam during the 1990s. He achieved nationwide fame in 2006 with the Bollywood hit “Ya Ali” from the film Gangster, which remains one of his most celebrated songs. Over the years, he sang in more than 40 languages, leaving behind a versatile body of work.
Apart from playback singing, Zubeen was a lyricist, music director, actor, and filmmaker. His popular songs include Dil Tu Hi Bataa from Krrish 3, Jo Pyar Tumne from Jaal: The Trap, and Jaane Kya Chahe Mann from Pyaar Ke Side Effects. He also acted in and directed several Assamese films, such as Kanchanjunga and Mission China, which were widely appreciated.
The singer’s personal life was not without tragedy. In 2002, his younger sister Jongki Borthakur, also a singer and actress, died in a car accident. In her memory, Zubeen released the heartfelt album Xixhu later that year. He was married to Garima Saikia Garg, a fashion designer and costume director.
Zubeen Garg was not just a musician but a cultural ambassador of Assam and the North East, who carried the region’s voice and spirit to the national stage. As the Assam government works with the Indian High Commission in Singapore to bring back his mortal remains, fans and admirers continue to pay tribute, remembering him not just as a singer but as an icon whose songs will echo for generations to come. [Rh/Eth/VP]
