Fans Question Zubeen Garg’s Death: Accident or Foul Play?

Singer Zubeen Garg, one of Assam’s most celebrated cultural icons, passed away on September 19 in Singapore at the age of 52. His sudden death, initially attributed to a scuba diving incident, has since sparked controversy, leading to widespread grief, speculation, and official investigations both in India and Singapore. The fans of the singer are constantly posting and demanding for investigation. Twitter has been swirled with posts of the singer with hashtag #JusticeForZubeenGarg.
According to his wife Garima Saikia Garg, the singer did not die while scuba diving. She confirmed that Zubeen suffered a seizure while swimming at Lazarus Island, leading to his death. She clarified that Zubeen was wearing a life jacket during his first swim with his team, including drummer Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and manager Siddhartha Sharma. However, during his second swim, he suffered a seizure and was later declared dead at Singapore General Hospital at 2:30 pm. The Singapore authorities conducted an autopsy on the same day, listing drowning as the cause of death.
Despite this, growing public scepticism in Assam over the circumstances of his death led to strong demands for further inquiry. Many fans expressed doubts, alleging negligence or possible foul play involving the organisers of the North East India Festival and his close associates. Social media was flooded with appeals for justice, amplifying calls for a second examination.
In response, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ordered a second post-mortem examination on September 23, 2025 before Zubeen’s funeral. Conducted at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), the procedure was overseen by a team of expert doctors from AIIMS Guwahati to ensure transparency and credibility. Sarma stated that the move was necessary “to eliminate any scope for controversy or political manipulation” and confirmed that the decision was taken with the consent of Zubeen’s wife and family.
Zubeen’s cremation took place on September 23, 2025 in Kamarkuchi village in Sonapur, where he was cremated with full state honours. Thousands of grieving fans, students, and admirers attended, some remaining at the cremation ground long after the rites ended. Many vowed to continue seeking justice for the singer, underlining his cult-like following across Assam and the Northeast. Many political leaders, celebrities, and fellow singers also attended the gathering to give him last respect.
Meanwhile, multiple FIRs were filed across Assam, alleging a conspiracy in Zubeen’s death. The complaints named North East India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, manager Siddhartha Sharma, drummer Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, and businessman Sanjive Naraine. TOI reported that on Sunday, the Assam Crime Investigative Department (CID) registered a consolidated case under charges of criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and causing death by negligence.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the matter, confirmed CID Additional Director General (ADG) M.P. Gupta, who said to TOI: “A second autopsy of Zubeen Garg was conducted at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital before his cremation. The investigation has already started.”
Meanwhile, the Assam government has also announced that a police team will travel to Singapore to gather official information and access video footage linked to Zubeen’s death. Chief Minister Sarma further urged people to honour the singer’s legacy and warned against exploiting his name for political or disruptive activities. He also instructed police to act against anyone attempting to create “unwanted situations” in Assam following the tragedy. Zubeen Garg’s death has triggered a wave of public demand for truth and justice. [Rh/VP]
