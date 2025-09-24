Fans Question Zubeen Garg’s Death: Accident or Foul Play?

Despite this, growing public scepticism in Assam over the circumstances of his death led to strong demands for further inquiry. Many fans expressed doubts, alleging negligence or possible foul play involving the organisers of the North East India Festival and his close associates. Social media was flooded with appeals for justice, amplifying calls for a second examination.

In response, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ordered a second post-mortem examination on September 23, 2025 before Zubeen’s funeral. Conducted at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), the procedure was overseen by a team of expert doctors from AIIMS Guwahati to ensure transparency and credibility. Sarma stated that the move was necessary “to eliminate any scope for controversy or political manipulation” and confirmed that the decision was taken with the consent of Zubeen’s wife and family.

Zubeen’s cremation took place on September 23, 2025 in Kamarkuchi village in Sonapur, where he was cremated with full state honours. Thousands of grieving fans, students, and admirers attended, some remaining at the cremation ground long after the rites ended. Many vowed to continue seeking justice for the singer, underlining his cult-like following across Assam and the Northeast. Many political leaders, celebrities, and fellow singers also attended the gathering to give him last respect.