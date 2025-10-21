Tension at Assam-Meghalaya Border Eases; Paddy Harvesting Begins After Peace Meeting

Guwahati, Oct 21: Weeks of simmering tension along the Assam–Meghalaya border eased on Tuesday after Pnar villagers of Lapangap in Meghalaya and Karbi villagers of Tahpat in Assam signed a peace agreement, paving the way for farmers to resume paddy harvesting without fear of disruption, officials said.

The development came after a crucial coordination meeting at the Assam Border Outpost in Khanduli, where officials from West Jaintia Hills and West Karbi Anglong districts held joint discussions with community representatives.

The dialogue marked the first breakthrough since the violent clash on October 8 that left one person - Oriwel Timung of Tahpat village - dead and heightened tensions in the area. During the meeting, both communities agreed to maintain peace and fully cooperate with law enforcement agencies.

Authorities from Assam and Meghalaya assured that all necessary steps would be taken to ensure an impartial investigation into Timung's death, while also protecting the livelihood of farmers during the critical harvest season.

Senior officials, including West Jaintia Hills Border Magistrate G.H. Passah, West Karbi Anglong Deputy Commissioner S.P. Sarma, Superintendent of Police R. Barua, and traditional headmen from both sides were present at the meeting.