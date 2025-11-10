Assam Moves to Ban Polygamy: New Bill to Protect Women’s Rights, Jail Offenders for Up to 7 Years

The Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025 was approved by the Assam cabinet. The bill will be tabled in the state assembly on 25th November 2025. As per the bill, polygamy would now be a criminal offence, punishable by up to seven years in prison. There will also be a compensation fund for women affected by such marriages. However, an exception will be made for the Sixth Schedule areas, which are governed by tribal customary laws.



The bill has been introduced as a step to protect women’s rights, ensure equality in marriage, and prevent the misuse of personal laws, as directed by the government. The decision was announced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who called it “a move towards justice and dignity for women.”