Assam Moves to Ban Polygamy: New Bill to Protect Women’s Rights, Jail Offenders for Up to 7 Years

The Assam cabinet approves bill to criminalize polygamy with up to seven years in jail.
The bill introduces a compensation fund for women affected by polygamous marriages.
Sixth Schedule tribal areas to remain exempt under customary laws.
The Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025 was approved by the Assam cabinet. The bill will be tabled in the state assembly on 25th November 2025. As per the bill, polygamy would now be a criminal offence, punishable by up to seven years in prison. There will also be a compensation fund for women affected by such marriages. However, an exception will be made for the Sixth Schedule areas, which are governed by tribal customary laws.
The bill has been introduced as a step to protect women’s rights, ensure equality in marriage, and prevent the misuse of personal laws, as directed by the government. The decision was announced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who called it “a move towards justice and dignity for women.”
The proposed law would criminalize entering into or maintaining more than one marriage at a time. The bill clearly states the penalties, bail procedures, and compensation provisions for the affected women. There will also be a dedicated fund that would provide financial aid for those who have been left vulnerable because of polygamous unions. The law will be enforced for all citizens of Assam, but the Sixth Schedule areas will be consulted separately, as there are districts with autonomous councils to ensure the protection of tribal customs.
The law is necessary as reports suggest that many women face social and economic hardships as they get abandoned or mistreated owing to polygamous marriages. This would ensure that marriage laws are uniform and just. However, there are concerns related to implementation challenges, given that some communities have their own customary laws. The government has to uphold gender justice above all for the law to work effectively.
Once the Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill passes, Assam would be one of the first Indian states to criminalize polygamy through a dedicated state law. The government even plans to draft rules for law enforcement, compensation disbursal, and awareness campaigns after the bill’s passage in detail. This law would mark a significant step in Assam’s ongoing efforts to bring legal clarity and social protection to women across the state upon enactment. [Rh]
