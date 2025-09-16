Who is Nupur Bora? Assam Civil Service Officer Busted in Corruption Scandal; Vigilance Team Seizes Cash and Jewellery Worth ₹2 Crore from Her Residence

Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer Nupur Bora has been caught in a multi-crore corruption scandal. Bora, a 2019-batch civil service officer, was arrested on September 15, 2025, for her alleged involvement in illegal land dealings in Barpeta, Assam. The Assam Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell raided her Guwahati residence, seizing ₹92 lakh in cash and jewellery worth ₹1 crore.

The team also recovered nearly ₹10 lakh from another residence rented by her in Barpeta. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma detailed the case, stating that authorities had been aware of Bora’s alleged role in illegal land transfers for several months. In his statement, he said, “This officer transferred Hindu land to suspicious individuals in exchange for money when she was posted in the Barpeta revenue circle.” He further added that strict action has been taken against ACS officer Nupur Bora.

A total of four properties linked to Bora were raided by the Special Vigilance Cell, in addition to the residence of Lat Mandal Surajit Deka, a close aide to Bora. Deka works at the Barpeta Revenue Circle Office and is accused of colluding with Bora to acquire multiple properties in Barpeta.

Who is Nupur Bora?

Nupur Bora, born in 1989 in Golaghat district, Assam, is a Circle Officer in Kamrup, Assam. She received her BA in English Literature from Guwahati University and worked as a lecturer at the District Institute of Education and training (DIET) before joining the Assam Civil Services in 2019.

She first worked as an Assistant Commissioner in Karbi Anglong from March 2019 till June 2023, when she was posted to Barpeta as Circle Officer. It is during her tenure here that she has been accused of corruption. Afterwards, she was transferred to Kamrup.

She has an active social media presence, where she showcases her passion for handicraft, fashion and organic gardening. She is an avid traveller and a mother.

What led to the raid?

The Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), a local activist group, had earlier filed a complaint against Bora. According to KMSS, she was involved in illegal land transfers and allegedly maintained a “rate card” for bribes while posted at Barpeta. The rate card reportedly listed charges from ₹1,500 for a road map and up to ₹2 lakh for adding or removing names from land records.

Bora has been accused of facilitating illegal registration of government and Satra land in the names of illegal settlers. Speaking on the case, CM Himanta Sarma said that corruption has been a big problem in revenue circles in minority-dominated areas. “My government is resolute in ensuring that corruption is brought to a halt and brings about transparency in government administration,” he added.

Superintendent of Police, Rosi Kalita, speaking on the raid, said that this was the 25th operation conducted by the Vigilance Cell. Just last month, the Assam government passed a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) directive necessitating all inter-religious land transfers in the state to be approved by the state police’s Special Branch.

This comes amidst the Assam government’s increasing crackdown on Bangladeshi immigrants in the state, with several waves of evictions, demolitions and deportations over the past year. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has openly called for the expulsion of Miyas from the state, alleging that they are changing the demographic makeup of the state. This claim was echoed by PM Modi on his last visit to the state. [Rh/VS/DS]

