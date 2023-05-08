Australian Sikhs angry over Griffith city, lacks a crematorium

The Australian Sikhs community in New South Wales' Griffith city -- home to a sizeable number of Sikhs and Hindus -- is growing increasingly upset with their demand for a local crematorium, proposed five years ago, yet to be developed.



Currently, the families have to travel to Wagga Wagga, the closest crematorium which is two hours away from Griffith, making it hard for them to carry out their rites and rituals, according to an ABC News report.



"For many of the families that have been there two or three generations, they want to be able to cremate their deceased and loved ones in the area they've grown up in," Amar Singh, president of Sikh-led charity organisation Turbans 4 Australia, said.



"It's a need of the time as we explode in population and more migration into regional towns and cities, we need those facilities," Singh told ABC News, adding that a lack of regional cultural facilities was an "area of concern" in Griffith.



Sikhs number over 210,000 and account for 0.8 per cent of Australia's population as of 2021, forming the country's fifth-largest and fastest-growing religious group.



The largest Sikh populations in Australia are found in Victoria, followed by New South Wales and Queensland.



The progress over the crematorium has been tardy with location and plans yet to be established, making it difficult for the communities, notably the Sikhs and the Hindus, who cremate their deceased.