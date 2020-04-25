Science Behind Practising These Hindu Rituals

By Kanan Parmar
We live in a world now called the "modern" era. The only problem with the modern generation is that they regard old customs and traditions to be 'nonsense'. People have started giving up on some of the Hindu rituals as they consider following such rituals 'stupid'. Usually many people regard traditions in Hinduism as superstitions. Little do people know about how there are scientifically proven benefits of following some Hindu Rituals. In fact, there are people who follow these rituals simply because their ancestors asked them to do so. But it's high time we find out how these practices can be beneficial.
In the hindu culture, people greet each other by joining their palms. This greet is commonly called Namaste or Namaskar. This greeting is a sign of respect but the science behind the Namaste is that when a person joins their palms it activates pressure points which helps people remember the person greeted for a long. Not to forget, this practice can also help you avoid physical contact and hence, no germs.
Your digestive system needs regular cleansing. Fasting can help detoxify your body. Partial fasting is recommended by health experts for people of all age groups.
The logic of waking up early is simple. It is a usual habit of a successful person as it gives the person enough time in his day to achieve all his goals.
Your mothers and grandmothers would've often scolded you for waking up late and delaying your bath schedule. The reason behind bathing early in the morning, especially before offering prayer is that firstly it freshens your mind and secondly it cleanses your body. Bathing early also helps maintain your body temperature.
You must have noticed Hindu people chanting a mantra or prayer before they eat their supper. The reason behind this practice is that it activates the process of digestion as there is a flow of the saliva from the mouth to the digestive track. This flow activates the generation of other digestive enzymes.
Hindus consider facing north direction while sleeping as a taboo. According to science, the magnetic field of the earth has a part to play in the blood flow and functioning of brain cells in Human. Facing North while sleeping can be harmful for the nervous system.
Long time back, school students used to apply sandalwood tilak on the forehead. Sandalwood has cooling properties and hence a sandwood Tilak can help calm your mind and keep you at peace.
On religious grounds ringing a bell is believed to be important as the sound of the bell keeps the evil forces away. However, science says that ringing bells help up stay sharp and focused on devotional purposes.
Basil plant is known for it's medicinal and antibacterial properties. Hindu religion considers it sacred. Keeping a tulsi plant at home prevents insects. In fact, it is said that snaked do not dare to go near a tulsi plant.
The shikha protects this spot. Below, in the brain, occurs the Brahmarandhra, where the sushumnã (nerve) arrives from the lower part of the body. It helps boost energy in one.