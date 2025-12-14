Bondi Beach Attack: Deadly Mass Shooting Rocks Hanukkah Gathering of Jews at Sydney, 11 confirmed dead, both shooters neutralized



The two gunmen started open firing near a playground where families and children were gathered, making the scene chaotic. People ran for cover as screams and confusion rose amid the sounds of multiple shots. Reports suggest that one of the suspects was killed at the scene, while the other was taken into custody. Another individual has also been detained in connection with the shooting. One of the gunmen has been identified as Navreed Akram, a resident of Bonnyrigg in south-west Sydney.



Video footage from the shooting scene has been going viral, showing several bystanders fleeing in panic. One of the clips shows a civilian confronting and disarming one of the assailants, saving the lives of several people. Social media users have been praising the man for his bravery amid the chaotic attack.