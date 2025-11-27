America on Edge After 29-Year-Old Afghan National Shoots 2 U.S. National Guardsmen Near White House; Trump Vows the 'Alien' from Afghanistan Will 'Pay a Steep Price'

In a shocking turn of events, a security breach has been reported at one of the most secure locations in the United States — the White House. On 26 November 2025, two U.S. Guardsmen from the West Virginia National Guard were shot and severely injured. The suspect who carried out the attack was immediately shot in response and has been in custody since the incident.

The Guardsmen were shot in Washington, D.C., just two blocks away from the official residence of the President of the United States (POTUS). According to police statements, the attacker acted alone and opened fire on the two Guardsmen.

The incident reportedly occurred in the afternoon. After the suspect fired at the Guardsmen, he was quickly taken down by another guard who arrived at the scene upon hearing the gunshots.

Authorities have successfully identified the alleged shooter, who was taken down by the guards quickly. The gunman sustained injuries after being shot four times, but he remains in stable condition.

Some law enforcement sources told CBS News that the gunman’s name is Rahmanullah Lakanwal. Officials stated that Lakanwal is a 29-year-old Afghan national who entered the land of the United States back in 2021. As per numerous U.S. media reports, the White House was immediately placed on lockdown following the shooting due to security concerns.