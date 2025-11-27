America on Edge After 29-Year-Old Afghan National Shoots 2 U.S. National Guardsmen Near White House; Trump Vows the 'Alien' from Afghanistan Will 'Pay a Steep Price'

Key Points:
Two U.S. National Guardsmen were critically injured after being shot near the White House.
The gunman was 29-year-old Afghan national, Rahmanullah Lakanwal.
President Trump condemned the attack as an “act of terror”.
In a shocking turn of events, a security breach has been reported at one of the most secure locations in the United States — the White House. On 26 November 2025, two U.S. Guardsmen from the West Virginia National Guard were shot and severely injured. The suspect who carried out the attack was immediately shot in response and has been in custody since the incident.
The Guardsmen were shot in Washington, D.C., just two blocks away from the official residence of the President of the United States (POTUS). According to police statements, the attacker acted alone and opened fire on the two Guardsmen.
The incident reportedly occurred in the afternoon. After the suspect fired at the Guardsmen, he was quickly taken down by another guard who arrived at the scene upon hearing the gunshots.
Authorities have successfully identified the alleged shooter, who was taken down by the guards quickly. The gunman sustained injuries after being shot four times, but he remains in stable condition.
Some law enforcement sources told CBS News that the gunman’s name is Rahmanullah Lakanwal. Officials stated that Lakanwal is a 29-year-old Afghan national who entered the land of the United States back in 2021. As per numerous U.S. media reports, the White House was immediately placed on lockdown following the shooting due to security concerns.
Media outlets also reported that lockdowns were mandated at the Freedman’s Bank Building and at the Main Treasury as a response to the gruesome incident.
The Trump administration has assigned additional security to Washington, D.C. Following the shooting, 500 more National Guard troops were stationed at the site to secure the area, according to US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth. At the time of the attack, the POTUS was not present at the White House; he was in Florida for Thanksgiving.
After the shooting in Washington, D.C., President Trump posted on his Truth Social account, where he referred to the Afghan shooter as an “animal.” He stated that the individual who shot the two U.S. Guardsmen will “pay a steep price.”
Trump emphasized that the POTUS and every official from his office stand with the National Guard, the military, and all law enforcement officers. “God bless our great National Guard and all of our military and law enforcement,” wrote Trump.
Trump addressed the situation in a pre-recorded video from Florida, where he stated that every alien who entered the United States from Afghanistan under the Biden administration must be reexamined. He said, “we must take all necessary measures to ensure the removal of any alien from any country who does not belong here or add benefit to our country."
Trump also referred to the shooting as an “act of terror” and ensured that his administration will make sure the suspect pays the price. Trump remarked, “This heinous assault was an act of evil, an act of hatred and an act of terror."
U.S. Vice President JD Vance expressed his gratitude toward the Guardsmen who stand tall in protecting the people of the country. He wrote, “They're the best in the world, we're lucky to have them, and today is a brutal reminder of what we ask them to do every day.”
Former U.S. President Barack Obama took to X to express his and Michelle Obama’s prayers for the servicemembers. He wrote, “Violence has no place in America.”
Reports suggest that the two National Guardsmen are currently in critical condition. FBI Director Kash Patel has been leading the investigation team. Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser stated that the two Guardsmen were the “victims of a targeted shooting.”
