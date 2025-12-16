Australia’s Social Media Age Ban has Started. Here is What it Really Means

By Daniel Angus, Queensland University of Technology

Young people in Australia are on the verge of a profound shift in their digital lives.

The Online Safety Amendment (Social Media Minimum Age) Act 2024 has been sold by the Australian government as a straightforward fix for a range of complex problems. The policy seeks to prevent under-16s from holding social media accounts on designated platforms.

Supporters of Australia’s social media age ban, many with strong links to traditional media organisations, argue it will protect children from online harm, reduce bullying, and limit exposure to addictive design. Yet there is limited research that a ban will achieve these lofty ambitions, with many instead citing concerns about exclusion, migration to unregulated platforms, and the privacy risks created by mandatory age-verification.

Public debate on the subject has been loud and emotive. Yet key facts about how the law works have been missing. It is important to understand what the ban actually does, what it does not do, and what risks may follow.

This is a chance to look closely at some common claims.