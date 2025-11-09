Europe’s Far-Right Find Happy Hunting Grounds in Social Media

By Alessandra Pugnana, 360info

In the digital age, social media has become a powerful tool for connection, expression and community-building, helping reduce isolation and giving voice to marginalised groups. Yet the same platforms that foster inclusion can also be weaponised by extremist movements. The online world has become fertile ground for radicalisation and recruitment, particularly among violent far-right groups.

Algorithms designed to maximise engagement often trap users in echo chambers, reinforcing beliefs and creating ideal conditions for spreading extremist content and targeting vulnerable individuals.

Open-source research on far-right arrests shows a recurring pattern: social media platforms are used to infiltrate online spaces and recruit new members.

Case studies in France and Germany

In the last few years, analysis of arrest reports in France and Germany revealed that suspects had used social media to coordinate planned attacks and procure the necessary materials.

In July 2024, in France, for example, the authorities arrested a suspected neo-Nazi who had threatened to attack the Olympic torch relay in Paris, finding that his recruitment and incitement activities were conducted through apps and digital platforms.

Similarly, in recent years, in Germany, Bavarian police arrested members of the “Reichsbürger” movement who, according to investigations, communicated online to organise subversive initiatives and acquire resources for their activities.

To understand the phenomenon, it is necessary to identify which social media platforms play a crucial role in spreading extremist ideas, because radicalisation can lead to hate crimes, violence, and social division.

Italy’s far-right arrests and online presence

Based on these events, a study was launched by the Italian Team for Security, Terroristic Issues & Managing Emergencies (ITSTIME) to look into arrests in Italy in order to understand whether social networks had been used and which of them were most commonly used.

From January 2024 to July 2025, 21 arrests were made in Italy against members of the national and international far-right ecosystem. Those arrested ranged in age from 18 to over 30 (with the exception of one 70-year-old individual), with a prevalence of those over 31. The data analysed was obtained through open-source information released by local authorities.

For this reason, the data considered refers to arrests in which the authorities explicitly stated the social media (messaging platforms or social networks) on which the defendants operated. The data collected showed that 86 percent of those arrested had an active online presence.

