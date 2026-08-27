Thousands of Little Penguins Will Be Vaccinated Against Bird Flu Down Under

The arrival of H5N1 bird flu in Australia presents serious challenges, especially for wildlife. While bird flu has been plaguing the rest of the world for years, Australia had been free of the virus until a case was identified on June 20.

News that numerous wild birds had died from the virus prompted authorities to launch a vaccination campaign, with Victoria’s little penguin colonies at St Kilda and Phillip Island top of the list.

See also: How Risky Is the Bird Flu in Cats?

Julie Old, Associate Professor in Biology, Zoology and Animal Science, Western Sydney University, explained the vaccination process in an article with The Conversation: