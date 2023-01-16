Ram Charan and Junior NTR in a still from 'RRR'. (File Photo/IANS)

RRR

Awards/Achievements

Critics Choice Awards 2023: S.S. Rajamouli's 'RRR' bags Best Foreign Language Film

After bringing the Golden Globe, filmmaker Rajamouli's magnum opus film 'RRR' has won the Critics' Choice Award for Best Foreign Language Film.
A tweet from the handle of the 28th Critics' Choice Awards read: "Congratulations to the cast and crew of @RRRMovie - winners of the #criticschoice Award for Best Foreign Language Film. #CriticsChoiceAwards"

'RRR' was contending against films such as 'All Quiet on the Western Front', 'Argentina 1985', 'Bardo', 'False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths', 'Close' and 'Decision to Leave'.

'A Telugu film from south of India': S.S. Rajamouli educates media about 'RRR' in the USA

'RRR' stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris. It centres around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, their fictional friendship and their fight against the British Raj.

Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

