Rajamouli was speaking to a group of journalists, following the screening of his film at the Directors Guild of America. (S.S. Rajamouli- Left, Ram Charan and NTR- Right/File Photo-IANS)

Entertainment

'A Telugu film from south of India': S.S. Rajamouli educates media about 'RRR' in the USA

S.S. Rajamouli, who is basking in the attention that his magnum opus 'RRR' is getting after the Golden Globe win of 'Naatu Naatu', has set the record straight for American journalists. He has made it clear to them that the film is not a Bollywood movie, but "a Telugu film that comes from the south of India".