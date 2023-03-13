Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh has an India connection

With the earthquake, killing 9,000 people and causing massive destruction, Michelle was stranded in Nepal with fiance Jean Todt, then head of the International Automobile Federation (FIA), which governs the Formula One circuit.

After the couple's evacuation, she returned to the disaster-hit country again to help rehabilitate affected people.

Gyalwang Drukpa is also the founder and spiritual director of the award-winning Druk White Lotus School in Ladakh, famous for being depicted as 'Rancho's school' from Aamir Khan's film '3 Idiots'.

"Raising awareness for Nepal was and still is an important role for me. What's happening is very real and there is so much work to be done to help rebuild the lives of the Nepalese," the Malaysian actor, who believes her best performance is yet to come, had told IANS in an interview in post-quake.

Quoting the spiritual leader, she had said: "Without appreciation, our life is like plastic. Not only do we have to remove the non-biodegradable rubbish from our external environment, but we also have to clear that from our mind too."

"Every little positive step we make individually, collectively we can make a huge difference. For me, this is what 'Live to Love' is about," Michelle, who made her name as an action star in Hong Kong in 1990, he added.

The honor at the 95th Academy Awards to her came after a long career in martial arts and action movies like 'Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon'.

"Ladies, don't ever let anyone tell you that you are past your prime," was an inspirational remark of Michelle at the award ceremony. "For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibility."

She recalled being so scared after the Nepal disaster that she left the country with a sense of helplessness.

"We were so lucky that we were unhurt and able to go back home. I must say at that time, I didn't feel that I could do anything for them. I felt as helpless as the other victims.

"I was scared of the earth rattling. But when I left the place, I felt guilty. I thought I must go back. So a month after the disaster, I reached there again as the brand ambassador of the 'Live to Love' foundation of His Holiness Gyalwang Drukpa," she told IANS.