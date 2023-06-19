Gita Press declines cash reward for Gandhi Peace Award

The Gita Press in Gorakhpur has refused to accept Rs one crore cash reward for the Gandhi Peace Award.



It said that it would only accept the citation and not the cash prize.



The jury headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had unanimously selected Gita Press as the recipient of the award.



The announcement of the Gandhi Peace Award was made on Sunday. The prize includes a reward of Rs one crore, a certificate of appreciation and a plaque.



Refusing to accept the honorarium, Gita Press in a statement suggested the government should spend the money elsewhere. Gita Press said it would only accept a certificate of appreciation.