Kama Ayurveda Beauty Products for the Modern Age

Kama Ayurveda continues to conduct trials on an increased portfolio of products, thereby strengthening and affirming the modern-day beauty buyer of the power of natural beauty

Ayurveda
Where true beauty comes from within, Ayurveda speaks highly of skincare rituals, using natural ingredients to maintain and improve the health of the skin, hair, and body. Wikimedia commons

The world’s oldest documented body of medical knowledge for physical, spiritual, and psychological wellbeing, Ayurveda, expounds a way of life. Focusing on the balance between the governing forces of all Life, or the Doshas (mind, body, and soul) this science is codified in the text, ‘Charaka Sa?hita’.Empowering us with a framework to understand the natural shifts in our bodies, with day-to-day guidance to maintain the balance of doshas, Ayurveda enables the maintenance of good health — the key to the highest state of beauty.

As the world rediscovers the potency of natural healing today, ancient science is emerging as a system of choice for many. Where true beauty comes from within, Ayurveda speaks highly of skincare rituals, using natural ingredients to maintain and improve the health of the skin, hair, and body. Using rich, natural ingredients, beauty brand Kama Ayurveda curates ranges of authentic Ayurvedic treatments, as modern skincare solutions. With the promise to provide unmatched purity, the brand researches each product, to give consumers the truest time-tested Ayurvedic formulations, containing unadulterated ingredients selected for their efficacy.

Bringing Ayurvedic products suitable for different hair and skin types to the front, the brand’s Ayurvedic treatments are gentle, yet highly effective. The quality and authenticity of ingredients such as handpicked Saffron from Kashmir, Bhringraj from the Western Ghats, Roses from Kannauj, and Jasmine from Madurai, strengthen the efficacy of each formulation.

Ayurveda
Ayurveda enables the maintenance of good health — the key to the highest state of beauty. Wikimedia commons

Following the principles of Ayurveda, the brand believes that your skin and hair are a reflection of your overall health. To help consumers understand and better use their products, it has a wide network of ayurvedic doctors present at their stores and website.

In a bid to quantify the efficacy of their Ayurvedic beauty solutions, the brand has been conducting clinical trials via an internationally recognized third party. Some of their findings include the Kumkumadi Serum proven to brighten by 2.5 times, reduce pigmentation by 20 percent in 4 weeks; the Rejuvenating and Brightening Night Cream brightening the skin by 2.5 times, reduces dark spots and blemishes by 20 percent; the Kumkumadi Brightening Ayurvedic Face Scrub proven to smoothen skin by 34 percent and reduce pores and firm skin by 24 percent.

ALSO READ: Can Ayurveda Be Tapped To Fight Covid-19 virus? : Study

As a brand deep-rooted in the learnings of Ayurvedic beauty, Kama Ayurveda continues to conduct trials on an increased portfolio of products, thereby strengthening and affirming the modern-day beauty buyer of the power of natural beauty.

Socialite Mira Rajput Kapoor, a patron, has chosen to share her experience stating, ”A few months after delivering my second child, my skin started losing its luminosity. It looked dull and I started getting dark spots. This is a common concern as our bodies change. Around this time, I discovered and started using Kama Ayurveda’s Rejuvenating Night Cream. Every night after cleansing and toning, I started to apply this luxurious cream to my face and neck. After a few weeks, my skin was glowing, and dark spots had visibly reduced. My skin also felt super supple.” (IANS/JC)

