Top 5 "Gems of Bollywood" in 2022

When it comes to flying kicks and gravity-defying action scenes, few can match the agility of Tiger Shroff.
However, with Heropanti 2, Tiger 'gifted' Bollywood with one of his worst films to date.
A plotless (and needless) drama, Heropanti 2 left people scratching their heads and regretting their decision to watch it in theatres.
"Who asked? I mean, who asked the 'villain' to return?"
This was a major question every individual had after watching the John Abraham-Arjun Kapoor starrer.
The 2014 Siddharth Malhotra starrer 'Ek Villain' was by no means a classic. But it wasn't something else too.
A tragedy!!
'Ek Villain Returns' is the textbook example of 'Why every movie does not need a sequel!"
A moment of silence for the people who watched this Vijay Deverakonda starrer in theatres. Twice for those who went to watch it again.
A highly anticipated movie, this Puri Jagannath starrer 'bingoed' on everything a movie should not be. From laughable dialogues to effortless acting, 'Liger' was a blockbuster package of severe migraine.
Sorry, Vijay! Apart from a chiseled physique, a movie needs something else and 'Liger' was anything but a movie.
Pronounced as 'Cuttputli' instead of 'Cuthputli' (कठपुतली), this Bollywood remake of the 2018 Tamil movie 'Ratsasan' is a lesson for 'Khiladi Kumar'.
And that lesson is-
If your career is going downhill (*cough* Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu) the remedy does not lie in the South.
Sometimes "original" films also work!!!
The latest grand entry in the list, this Rohit Shetty-directed flick needs no description.
Watch it to 'feel' it!
I rest my case! (KB)