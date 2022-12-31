Top 5 "Gems of Bollywood" in 2022

Best of 2022

Presenting to you the Top 5 'Gems of Bollywood" from the year 2022.
1) Heropanti 2

Heropanti 2 (Poster- IANS)

When it comes to flying kicks and gravity-defying action scenes, few can match the agility of Tiger Shroff.

However, with Heropanti 2, Tiger 'gifted' Bollywood with one of his worst films to date.

A plotless (and needless) drama, Heropanti 2 left people scratching their heads and regretting their decision to watch it in theatres.

2) Ek Villain Returns

John Abraham and Disha Patani in 'Ek Villain Returns' (IANS)

"Who asked? I mean, who asked the 'villain' to return?"

This was a major question every individual had after watching the John Abraham-Arjun Kapoor starrer.

The 2014 Siddharth Malhotra starrer 'Ek Villain' was by no means a classic. But it wasn't something else too.

A tragedy!!

'Ek Villain Returns' is the textbook example of 'Why every movie does not need a sequel!"

3) Liger

VijayDeverakonda in 'Liger' (IANS)

A moment of silence for the people who watched this Vijay Deverakonda starrer in theatres. Twice for those who went to watch it again.

A highly anticipated movie, this Puri Jagannath starrer 'bingoed' on everything a movie should not be. From laughable dialogues to effortless acting, 'Liger' was a blockbuster package of severe migraine.

Sorry, Vijay! Apart from a chiseled physique, a movie needs something else and 'Liger' was anything but a movie.

4) Cuttputlli

Akshay Kumar in a still from 'Cuttputli' (IANS)

Pronounced as 'Cuttputli' instead of 'Cuthputli' (कठपुतली), this Bollywood remake of the 2018 Tamil movie 'Ratsasan' is a lesson for 'Khiladi Kumar'.

And that lesson is-

If your career is going downhill (*cough* Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu) the remedy does not lie in the South. 

Sometimes "original" films also work!!!

5) Cirkus

Ranveer Singh in a still from 'Cirkus' (IANS)

The latest grand entry in the list, this Rohit Shetty-directed flick needs no description.

Watch it to 'feel' it!

I rest my case! (KB)

