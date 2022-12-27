World GDP Review: Top 5 Economic Powerhouses of 2022

In spite of the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the rise of China as an economic giant, the United States remains numero uno when it comes to nominal GDP.
With a mighty $26 trillion, the United States contributes around 1/4th of the global GDP.
China is a manufacturing powerhouse with a powerful military big enough to challenge the United States in the Asia-Pacific region.
Close to a staggering $22 trillion, the Chinese contribute around 1/5th of the world's Gross Domestic Product.
Truly called the 'Land of the Rising Sun', the economic achievements of this Asian powerhouse shine far and bright. With a GDP of more than $5 trillion, this high-tech nation contributes around 5% of the world's GDP.
This automobile powerhouse lies fourth on the list of the top 5 economies of the world when it comes to nominal GDP. With a GDP close to $4.5 trillion, Germany contributes around 5% of the world's GDP.
A young nation-state with a 5000-year-old civilizational history, India is on its path to regaining its position as one of the largest economies in the world. With a GDP close to $3.8 trillion in 2022, India has grabbed around 3.5% of the world's GDP. (KB)