World GDP Review: Top 5 Economic Powerhouses of 2022

After the Covid-19 pandemic, the world is on a path of economic recovery. However, the threat of recession looms large. Amidst speculations and assumptions of the economic trajectory, let's take a look at the biggest contributors to world GDP.
World GDP is on a path of recovery amidst the pandemic and the War in Ukraine. (Representative Image-&nbsp;Dominik Lückmann/Unsplash)

1. United States

<div class="paragraphs"><p>United States Flag (squee3/Wikimedia Commons)</p></div>

In spite of the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the rise of China as an economic giant, the United States remains numero uno when it comes to nominal GDP.

With a mighty $26 trillion, the United States contributes around 1/4th of the global GDP.

2. China

<div class="paragraphs"><p>China Flag (Drawn by SKopp, Vectorization: Denelson83 and Zscout370</p><p>Recode by -xfi- (code), Shizhao (colors/Wikimedia Commons)</p></div>

China is a manufacturing powerhouse with a powerful military big enough to challenge the United States in the Asia-Pacific region.

Close to a staggering $22 trillion, the Chinese contribute around 1/5th of the world's Gross Domestic Product.

3. Japan

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Japan Flag (kahusi/Wikimedia Commons)</p></div>

Truly called the 'Land of the Rising Sun', the economic achievements of this Asian powerhouse shine far and bright. With a GDP of more than $5 trillion, this high-tech nation contributes around 5% of the world's GDP.

4. Germany

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Germany Flag (User:SKopp, User:Madden, and other users/Wikimedia Commons)</p></div>

This automobile powerhouse lies fourth on the list of the top 5 economies of the world when it comes to nominal GDP. With a GDP close to $4.5 trillion, Germany contributes around 5% of the world's GDP.

5. India

<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Swapnil1101/Wikimedia Commons)</p></div>

A young nation-state with a 5000-year-old civilizational history, India is on its path to regaining its position as one of the largest economies in the world. With a GDP close to $3.8 trillion in 2022, India has grabbed around 3.5% of the world's GDP. (KB)

