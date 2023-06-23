Bihar: Man wearing king cobra around his neck at event dies of snake bite

A man who was in the getup of Lord Shiva died after a king cobra he was wearing around his neck bit him at a religious event in Bihar's Madhepura district on Thursday.



The snake bit the man on his neck and he died enroute the hospital.



The deceased has been identified as Mukesh Kumar Ram (30), a native of Khurda village in Madhepura district. Mukesh was a performer who used to display his acts in stage shows during Ram Leela and other religious events.



The event was organised at the Maa Durga temple in Khurda on the occasion of 'Akhand Astam' in Murliganj block. Mukesh was dressed as Lord Shiva, wearing a king cobra around his neck.