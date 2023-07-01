Bihar Implements Mandatory Marriage Reporting to Local Police

Under the new guidelines, marriage lawns, banquet halls, and dharamshalas owners have to maintain security protocols including CCTV cameras in all corners.

People organizing marriages at their homes also have to inform the police, providing the list of licensed weapons they have and also provide the list of guests to the local police station as well, Singh said.

It has been observed that people with enthusiasm used to fire in the air during marriage functions, birthday parties, marriage anniversary parties, etc.

"Unnecessarily firing is a criminal offense and the offenders are liable to face action and jail terms,” the ADGP said.