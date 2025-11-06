First Phase of Bihar Assembly Election Comes to an End

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) Voting for the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections inched towards an end on Thursday amidst reports of some isolated clashes, while the Election Commission rebutted allegations of power cuts and bogus voting.

A turnout of 60.13 per cent was recorded till 5 p.m. on Thursday during the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on 121 seats, according to the Election Commission of India data.

Among the 18 districts where polling was held, Begusarai district topped with 67.32 per cent voting, followed by Samastipur district with 66.65 per cent and Madhepura with 65.74 per cent till 5 p.m.

Begusarai district's Bachhwara seat (Assembly constituency 142) recorded the highest turnout of 69.67 per cent till 5 p.m., ECI data said.

Though polling closes at 5 p.m., voters who had joined the queue before the stipulated time will be allowed to vote.

Women voters in large numbers were seen waiting to exercise their suffrage since early Thursday morning.

In recent times, Bihar has earned the distinction of recording a high female voter turnout.

Among the incidents of violence and attacks, perhaps the worst incident occurred in Lakhisarai, where the convoy of Deputy Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Vijay Kumar Sinha was reportedly surrounded and pelted with stones and slippers.