Bihar Elections 2025: Party Promises—NDA and Mahagathbandhan Manifestos Overview and Prashant Kishor's Agenda Explained

With the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections around the corner, party preparations have kicked into full gear. The main contenders in the state polls – the NDA and Mahagathbandhan – along with Jan Suraaj, have laid out their governance plans for the state.

The Mahagathbandhan, led by the RJD and Congress, was the first to release its manifesto on 28 October 2025. The parcha gives equal weight to developmental and welfare policies centred around education, employment, health, and infrastructure.

The NDA, led by the JD(U) and BJP, released its manifesto next, on 31 October 2025. The parcha echoed many of the same points as its rival, but larger in scale. It also put greater emphasis on infrastructure and religious issues.

Jan Suraaj, the self-stated ‘third option’ to the key players, is yet to release an official manifesto. However, after the party was formally inaugurated, its founder, Prashant Kishor, released a five-point agenda for the state. He has since raised several other issues his party aims to address.

Mahagathbandhan Manifesto – Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran

· Within 20 days of forming the government, the alliance will pass a law guaranteeing one government job for each family in the state, and within 20 months it will begin to grant employment.

· Jeevika Didis are community mobilisers who facilitate women’s self-help groups as part of the Bihar Rural Livelihoods Project. They will be designated as permanent government employees, with a monthly salary of ₹30,000 and two-year interest free loans. Other Jeevika workers will receive allowances and honorariums.

· Women will receive a monthly stipend of ₹2,500 under the Mai-Behin Man Yojana. The alliance will also introduce the BETI and MAI schemes through which women will be provided with benefits and facilities relating to education, employment, and housing.

· The Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for government employees will be reinstated. The Social Security Pension amount will be raised to ₹3,000 for widows and disabled people. The alliance will also set up a Department for Disability.

· Households will receive 200 units of electricity for free each month. Healthcare coverage will be raised to ₹25 lakh per person. The state liquor ban will be scrapped.

· The mandi system will be reintroduced and all crops will be purchased at MSP. Wages under MGNREGA will be raised to ₹300 per day and guaranteed working days per year will be increased to 200. A labour census will be undertaken, and a department will be set up for the welfare of migrant workers. Contractual workers across departments will be regularised.

· The reservation policy will be revitalised with the cap being raised past 50%. Based on the caste census rates will be increased from 20% to 30% for extremely backward classes (EBC), 16% to 20% for SCs, and proportionally for other categories. Special attention will be paid to EBCs who make up 36% of Bihar’s population. A law will be passed protecting the group from atrocities.

· Competitive exams will be free, travel will be provided to centres, and a domicile policy will be implemented. Scholarships for international education will be provided to 200 SC/ST students.

· Special attention will be given to skill training and job-oriented education. Industrial hubs, Special Economic Zones, IT parks, and training centres will be set up across the state, focused on industries like agriculture, healthcare, dairy and husbandry, tourism, etc. An education city, health and logistics hubs, and five expressways will be constructed.

· Police reforms will be implemented, filling up vacant posts and establishing an independent body to curb corruption and political influence in the force. Police capacity and accountability will be increased. Laws protecting women from violence will be revitalised.

· The Waqf Act will be put on hold and Buddhists will be put in charge of management of structures in Bodh Gaya.

See Also: 2025 Bihar Elections: JMM Withdraws From Election on Final Day of Nominations