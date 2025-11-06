Assembly polls: Bihar records 13.13 per cent voter turnout in first two hours

Patna, Nov 6: An average 13.3 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 9 a.m. in 121 polling stations spread across 18 districts where polling is underway for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls on Thursday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said.

Saharsa recorded the highest polling with 15.27 per cent, followed by Begusarai (14.60 per cent), Muzaffarpur (14.38 per cent), Vaishali (14.30 per cent ) and Khagaria (14.15 per cent).

Besides, Madhepura recorded 13.74 per cent polling, Darbhanga (12.48 per cent), Gopalganj (13.97 per cent), Siwan (13.35 per cent), Saran (13.30 per cent), Samastipur (12.86 per cent), Munger (13.37 per cent), Lakhisarai (13.39 per cent), Sheikhpura (12.97 per cent), Nalanda (12.45 per cent), Patna (11.22 per cent), Bhojpur (13.11 per cent), and Buxar (13.28 per cent).

Polling for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election began on Thursday at 7 a.m. and will conclude at 6 p.m.

A total of 1,314 candidates, including 1,192 male and 122 female candidates, are trying their luck in this election.